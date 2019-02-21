“He’s always played the game the right way — hard,” said Segura, Trout’s teammate for two seasons in the Angels farm system. “We were playing in the low-A season in 2010, and I saw how he grounded out to first base and beat it out and how fast he was when he hit the ball and got out of the box. When you saw this kid play, you knew right away he’s going to be a superstar at the major-league level.”