MILWAUKEE - J.D. Hammer, knowing his vision was troubled, scheduled an appointment with an eye doctor in the winter of 2016 after returning from his first season of professional baseball.
Hammer, who joined the Phillies on Saturday from triple A, noticed while pitching in rookie-ball that he had trouble reading a catcher’s signs while he stood on the mound. Contact lenses bothered his eyes, so Hammer tried to pitch without any aid. And it was a challenge.
“They were like ‘Wow. Your eyes are bad. I don’t know how you’re seeing,’” Hammer said.
The visit confirmed what Hammer had expected. He needed to wear glasses when he pitched.
“I figured, if I was going to do it, then I was going to do it big,” Hammer said. “So I bought the big Rick Vaughn-looking glasses and just rolled with it. It’s part of my repertoire.”
Perhaps it was fitting that Hammer reached the majors in the city where Major League - the 1989 baseball flick were Rick Vaughn and his glasses dominate for the Cleveland Indians - was filmed.
Hammer picked out a pair of oversized glasses with thick black frames. An elastic strap connects the arms to keep them on his face while he pitches. He was no longer squinting on the mound. The Rockies traded him to the Phillies in the summer of 2017 for Pat Neshek, who he coincidentally replaced Saturday on the roster when Neshek was placed on the injured list.
The Phillies moved Hammer quickly this season as he has pitched just 14 games above Class A. The 24-year-old missed most of last season with a elbow strain. He pairs his signature glasses with a mid-90s fastball and a nice slider, which he further developed this season. Hammer struck out 29 batters this season in 221/3 innings and retired all six batters he faced earlier this week in his one appearance in triple A.
Hammer said he improved this season with the aid of the team’s Research and Development department, which helped him apply analytics to understand his strengths. The numbers helped him gameplan for hitters and exploit tendencies.
“We really dug deep into the information,” Hammer said.
Hammer has little experience at the high levels of the minor leagues, but that did not stop the Phillies from having confidence that he can handle the majors. The Phillies, after an aggressive offseason, have stayed just as aggressive with their in-season moves. Promoting Hammer was no different.
“It’s been a really quick turnaround,” Hammer said. “It’s what you dream of. I’m really excited to be here. I just don’t have any words right now to describe how I feel.”
Triple-A manager Gary Jones called Hammer around 1 a.m. on Saturday to inform him that he was joining the Phillies. He drove from Allentown to Philadelphia and caught a flight to Chicago. A driver met him to take him north to Milwaukee.
The Rockies, the team he grew up rooting for in Colorado, drafted him in the 24th round of the 2016 draft after his senior year at Marshall University. Hammer received a $1,000 bonus and a spot in rookie ball. He could’ve used a pair of glasses, too. The major-leagues was then a far-out dream.
Last year’s injury made that dream even dimmer, but Hammer said the setback caused him to learn how to better take care of his body. He began the season in minor-league spring training, a year after being in big-league camp. He was pitching for double-A Reading just two weeks ago. The major leagues were closer, but still a dream.
There he was on Saturday afternoon walking into a major-league clubhouse. Hammer dropped his bags at his locker, met with manager Gabe Kapler, and made sure his new red Phillies hat and uniform fit just right.
And then he reached into his backpack and opened up a small case. His eyeglasses - the signature thick frames that helped right his career - had too reached the majors.
“It’s been a ride,” Hammer said. “I’ve worked hard and I’ve had a lot of people support me along the way. Coaches, trainers, everyone. I’ve had a lot of support. I couldn’t do it without them.”