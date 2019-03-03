FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Jake Arrieta’s first spring-training start couldn’t have gone more smoothly.
Seven weeks removed from surgery on his left knee, Arrieta faced nine batters and retired them all in the Phillies’ 3-3 tie with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Hammond Stadium. Facing a lineup that included most of the Twins’ regulars, Arrieta threw 34 pitches (22 strikes) and touched 94 mph.
The Phillies took a different approach with their projected rotation this spring, delaying the starters’ first Grapefruit League outings in order to build up arm strength through additional sessions of live batting practice. Arrieta said the more gradual ramp-up enabled him to have better command of his breaking pitches than usual in his first spring start.
Victor Arano, who is competing for a spot in the bullpen, gave up three runs in a fifth-inning rally keyed by Jonathan Schoop’s two-run homer. Arano gave up a walk, two hits and hit a batter.
But the Phillies tied the game with a two-out rally in the top of the ninth. Gregorio Petit reached base on a dropped fly ball by Twins right fielder Jon Kemmer, then scored on Jake Scheiner’s RBI single.
With a day off Monday, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto were among the regulars who made the 2 1/2-hour trip from Clearwater. Hoskins and Realmuto both finished 1 for 3.
Veteran infielder Andrew Romine, who signed a minor-league contract in January, hit a two-run homer to right field in the third inning against Twins ace Jose Berrios.