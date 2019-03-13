It would be a surprise if Herrera proves to be healthy and does not start the season in center. In theory, he’s competing for the job with Aaron Altherr and Scott Kingery, who has spent time in the outfield this spring to add to his versatility. At the beginning of camp, Kapler placed Kingery into a competition with Maikel Franco at third base. That race, Kapler said, is unsettled. Franco not starting at third would be an even bigger surprise than Herrera losing the competition in center.