“This has absolutely nothing to do with Kap," Hoskins said after working out at the Carpenter Complex. "Kap is a great leader. He knows how to bring us together. He left it up to us players to kind of police ourselves. When you’re winning, the chemistry in here is great. Everybody is bonding. But when you’re frustrated and losing the way that we did at the end of the year, you search for answers. What are we doing wrong? Emotions run high, and I think that’s what we saw with Carlos.”