CLEARWATER, Fla. ― A panoramic photo outside the Phillies clubhouse captures the moment a city celebrated the snapping of a 25-year title drought.
All the fans in Citizens Bank Park seem to come up from their seats, hugging and embracing. The players of that 2008 Phillies team are scattered across the infield grass, holding onto each other just after they became World Series champions. And the smoke from fireworks hangs over the park like a haze.
The photo sits just outside the manager’s office, and Rhys Hoskins has seen it every spring training for the last three years. And on Friday morning, a day after the team signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year contract, picturing himself in it felt a bit more tangible.
“There’s rally towels waving around. You can’t see an empty seat. You can’t see anywhere where people can stand,” Hoskins said. “I don’t want to hear about it anymore. I want to feel it. I think we’re on our way, and Bryce gives us a chance to be there.”
The Phillies had already had a strong offseason ― adding catcher J.T. Realmuto, outfielder Andrew McCutchen, shortstop Jean Segura, and reliever David Robertson ― before owner John Middleton pointed his private jet last weekend toward Las Vegas.
Adding Harper made a strong offseason an excellent one. It moved the Phillies from a team that could contend for a division title to a team that can look at a panoramic photo and begin to dream.
“It’s exciting for Philadelphia and for all of us in this clubhouse,” Scott Kingery said. “It’s big for us. Another big bat in the lineup, and I think everyone in here is excited.”
Kingery was playing Thursday in the team’s Grapefruit League game in nearby Dunedin when “two random dudes” behind the dugout started cheering that the Phillies had signed Harper. The Phillies had someone else confirm it was true. Around the same time, four fans in Clearwater ― the Phillies played split-squad games Thursday ― were relaying the same news to manager Gabe Kapler.
Odubel Herrera smiled when he saw the news on social media. Aaron Nola was in the clubhouse in Clearwater when a reporter broke into the team’s telecast to confirm the news. And Hoskins, enjoying a rare spring-training day off, was home playing with his dog when his phone rang.
It was Harper.
“He said, ‘Hey man, I’m on my way,’ ” Hoskins said.
And it was time to start dreaming.