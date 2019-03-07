CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper’s condensed spring training is about to enter its next phase.
In what was expected to be his final tuneup for his first spring-training game, the Phillies’ new superstar got a dozen plate appearances Thursday against four minor-league pitchers on a back field at the Carpenter Complex. Harper put six balls in play, including an opposite-field home run in his first at-bat against Class A right-hander Gustavo Armas.
Harper will get a day off from live at-bats Friday and is scheduled to get his first game action Saturday as the designated hitter against the Blue Jays in Clearwater.
The Phillies have 18 spring-training games remaining before opening the season March 28 at home against the Atlanta Braves. Harper has averaged 50 spring-training at-bats per season since 2013. If he plays in, say, 10 Grapefruit League games, he could conservatively get 30-40 at-bats.
“If I’m at 40-45 [at-bats], that’s huge for me,” Harper said earlier this week. “If I’m under that, it’s OK. But it’s trying to see pitches, trying to see as many at-bats as I can. Being able to go to the minor-league side has helped me the past couple years, just getting a little more at-bats seeing live arms. Guys throw pretty hard over there, so it’s pretty tough.”
It has been a whirlwind week for Harper. He agreed to his record-setting 13-year, $330 million contract last Thursday, then flew to Clearwater and took his physical Friday, and had his introductory news conference Saturday at Spectrum Field. After working out for three days, he got four at-bats — and homered on a first-pitch curveball — in a simulated game Wednesday against Phillies right-hander Jerad Eickhoff.
“Just trying to go about it like it’s my first week of spring, really just trying to see live pitching, get my feet wet a little bit, feel what it feels like in the outfield, feel what it’s like to get my cleats back on and just try to get in baseball shape the best I can,” Harper said. “Really, seeing live pitching, getting that done, keeping my workouts going and just trying to stay healthy and be ready for opening day.”