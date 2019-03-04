“One of the things that was a priority to us is we want to make sure that we can sign Bryce and still have room to do the things that he’s going to want us to do, whether it’s at the July trading deadline or next offseason or five offseasons from now,” Middleton said. “This is a lifetime contract. He’s not just worried about this season or next season. He’s worried about seven years from now, 10 years from now.”