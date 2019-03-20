Abreu, eligible for the Wall of Fame for the first time by virtue of being retired for five years, joined the Phillies as a guest instructor early in spring training. He can stake a legitimate claim to being the best right fielder in franchise history. On the club’s all-time lists, he ranks third in walks (947), OPS (.928) and on-base percentage; tied for third in grand slams (six); and fourth in doubles and sacrifice flies (54). He also was a two-time All-Star and won both a Gold Glove (2005) and Silver Slugger award (2004) in addition to the Home Run Derby at the 2005 All-Star Game.