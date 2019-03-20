CLEARWATER, Fla. — Later this year, Bobby Abreu will appear on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time since he retired after the 2014 season.
First, though, he will be added to the Phillies' Wall of Fame.
Abreu will be inducted Aug. 3 as part of the Phillies’ annual alumni weekend, the team announced Wednesday. The former right fielder spent nine of his 18 big-league seasons with the Phillies, batting .303 with 348 doubles, 195 home runs, 814 RBIs, 254 stolen bases, a .416 on-base percentage, and a .513 slugging percentage from 1998 through 2006.
“Bobby Abreu was one of the most consistent offensive players of his generation,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a statement. “His power and speed, combined with his patience at the plate, probably put him ahead of his time in Major League Baseball.”
Abreu, eligible for the Wall of Fame for the first time by virtue of being retired for five years, joined the Phillies as a guest instructor early in spring training. He can stake a legitimate claim to being the best right fielder in franchise history. On the club’s all-time lists, he ranks third in walks (947), OPS (.928) and on-base percentage; tied for third in grand slams (six); and fourth in doubles and sacrifice flies (54). He also was a two-time All-Star and won both a Gold Glove (2005) and Silver Slugger award (2004) in addition to the Home Run Derby at the 2005 All-Star Game.
Yet Abreu tended to get overshadowed during his career by other All-Star right fielders.
"When I was playing, I was playing against Vladimir [Guerrero]; he was already such a big talent,” Abreu told philly.com earlier this month. "And all of the other outfielders: Larry Walker, Gary Sheffield ... so I guess that could be one of the reasons my name isn’t there. But I think now people are starting to see all of those numbers put together and what I did.”
Alumni weekend also will feature the 10-year reunion of the 2009 National League-champion Phillies.