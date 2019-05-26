Pat Neshek’s stint on the injured list could be lengthy after an MRI revealed inflammation in his right shoulder. The reliever returned to Philadelphia this weekend for testing after feeling discomfort while playing catch before Friday’s game.
“It’s probably going to be a little bit before he throws,” Kapler said.
Neshek’s injury occurred a day after he allowed two homers against the Cubs. He had refused to enter a game two nights earlier after he said Kapler did not give him enough time to warm up.
Neshek joins relievers David Robertson (elbow soreness), Tommy Hunter (forearm strain), and Victor Arano (elbow inflammation) on the injured list. Robertson and Hunter are progressing from their injuries, but are still weeks away from returning. Arano seems to be even further. He will visit orthopedist Neal ElAttrache on Monday in Los Angeles.