Neshek knew the bullpen usage would stay the same in Year 2 under Kapler. So he had two options: Keep complaining, or accept it. Neshek already had a tough glove. Now, he said, he needed to strengthen his mind. He told himself to be ready for anything. He recorded a save last season and was pitching in the seventh inning two days later. Neshek logged the sixth inning in two straight games and then was asked to pitch the ninth.