MILWAUKEE - Pat Neshek’s challenging week will end Saturday with him being placed on the injured list after he felt pain in his shoulder while playing catch on Friday afternoon at Miller Park.
Neshek allowed two homers in the seventh inning of Thursday’s win over the Cubs. That rough outing came just three days after Neshek warmed up but did not enter the game because he said the Phillies did not give him enough time to get ready.
Neshek has a 4.67 ERA this season in 19 appearances, 13 of which have been scoreless. He began last season on the injured list with a shoulder strain and missed the first three months. He appeared troubled Friday when he walked off the field as the rest of the pitchers were throwing on the field before batting practice.
Neshek talked to bullpen coach Jim Gott, grabbed his shoulder, and returned to the clubhouse. He was examined by a Brewers physician before flying to Philadelphia for further testing.
Neshek will join David Robertson (elbow soreness) and Tommy Hunter (forearm strain) on the injured list. The Phillies are spending $26.75 million this season on the three veteran relievers. And all three of them are sidelined for an indefinite amount of time.
Losing Neshek is another blow to a bullpen already thinned by injuries. They used five pitchers Friday night for the final six innings and have totaled 471/3 innings in the last 12 games. The Phillies have asked their bullpen to carry a large burden.
“I think what inspires me is that we’ve leaned on them and they continue to bounce back and be resilient and today they won the baseball game for us,” Kapler said after Friday’s win.