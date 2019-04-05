It took a few weeks, but Parx has decided to pay a sports bettor who took advantage of a flawed line in last month’s Mariners-A’s game.
The bettor, who asked to be identified only by his Twitter handle @FHMayor22, was paid the $636 he won after the Mariners beat the Athletics on March 21 in Major League Baseball’s season opener in Tokyo.
Parx officials declined to comment on the matter, which had been investigated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
The conundrum happened when Parx left a line up on which team would win the two-game series well after the Mariners had won the first game on March 20. If there was no winner for the series -- meaning the teams would split the two games -- all bets would be refunded, so FHMayor couldn’t lose.
» READ MORE: Baseball bet causes quite a headache for Parx
Series’ winning propositions are fine for 3-, 5- and 7-game series, but not for those which last just two games.
FHMayor saw that he could still wager on the Mariners to win the series and made several bets at Parx’s sportsbook in Bensalem. The Mariners won the second game, but Parx initially refused to pay. FHMayor says a teller told him it was a “bad line.”
Sportsbooks have the right to refuse payment based on flawed lines, but the public perception of such a policy can be damaging. FanDuel had to pay $82,000 to several New Jersey customers in September after they posted a flawed line during an NFL game.
» FROM THE ARCHIVES: A wild 15-leg parlay at Parx in South Philly paid out $57,000
FHMayor told the Inquirer on Thursday that he was paid $636 on the three tickets he had in his possession. He wagered $777 on a line of Mariners -122.
Of the experience, FHMayor22 said he received “great customer service. They took care of it professionally and in a timely manner.”