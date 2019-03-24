CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Until last weekend, Odubel Herrera had not yet played in a Grapefruit League game for the Phillies.
Sunday, he proved he's ready for the season.
Herrera went 3-for-4 with a homer and drove in four runs in the Phillies’ 11-4 victory over a split-squad Orioles team at Spectrum Field in the penultimate game of spring training. He figures to start in center field on opening day Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.
"What's stood out over the course of the last week or so has been the engagement," manager Gabe Kapler said of Herrera. "It's really interesting how his performance coincides with his engagement so strongly. When he's locked in from every angle, he just plays great baseball and looks like one of the best players on the field all the time. I think that's what's happening right now for him."
Aaron Altherr, who will make the team as an extra outfielder, also notched three hits and a homer. Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, Maikel Franco and Scott Kingery had two hits apiece. Bryce Harper finished 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk.
Herrera strained his left hamstring during the first week of camp, then missed time with the flu. He didn't play in his first major-league spring-training game until March 16.
Kapler challenged Herrera to improve his focus this season. Herrera admitted early in camp that there were times when he lost focus last year. As a result, he went from being one of the majors' best hitters in April and May to one of the worst for the season's final four months.
“He’s done a pretty good job of meeting the bar. He’s got a lot of work to do,” Kapler said. “We want him to maintain this level of focus. It’s wonderful to do it in spring training. Our expectation is that he continues to maintain that focus and that concentration and that high level of play throughout the season.”