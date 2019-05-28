Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera was arrested Monday night after a report of a domestic violence incident in Atlantic City, the Atlantic City police department confirmed Tuesday.
According to a police report, officers arrived to find the victim, a 20-year-old woman from Philadelphia, speaking with security officers. She had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by Herrera during a dispute, according to the report.
Herrera was arrested on charges of simple assault and released on a summons with a future court date.