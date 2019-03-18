He was due for a pedicure Monday. The green was creeping away from his toes and the base of the nails was starting to show. He indulges himself about every two weeks, to keep his feet healthy and his nails strong, and he hits every digit, even though you can’t tell, because he applies clear polish to the other eight. You can’t blame him. As the Phillies’ centerfielder, his feet take a pounding. This is doubly true during spring training.