Notes: The Phillies announced that IronPigs outfielder Dylan Cozens had successful surgery last week to remove a bone spur and repair cartilage in his left big toe. They did not provide a timeline for his return. On Tuesday, Jones said Cozens would be out for the season, but the 24-year-old tweeted, “not out for season.” Jones later said that Cozens would be out for a while. He had one at-bat for the Phillies this season, and was hitting .167, with six home runs, and 15 RBIs, for the IronPigs. He was in the clubhouse on crutches. ... Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow was added to the Syracuse lineup after the New York Mets selected the contract of outfielder Rajai Davis.