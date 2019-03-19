Mike Trout and the Angels are working toward a 12-year extension worth more than $430 million to keep the star centerfielder in Anaheim and not allow him to become a free agent after the 2020 season, ESPN is reporting.
The contract will be the largest in professional sports history, vastly eclipsing the 13-year, $330 million deal Bryce Harper agreed to with the Phillies earlier this month.
Trout, a Millville native and noted Eagles fan, had been on the wish list of many Phillies fans. He’s won the American League MVP award twice and, according to ESPN, his Wins Above Replacement through age 26 is 64.3 — the highest of any player in history. But Trout and the Angels have reached the postseason just once since he made his debut in 2011.
Harper began lobbying for Trout to join the Phillies just days after he was introduced in Clearwater, Fla. The MLB office looked into potential tampering by Harper after Harper told a local radio station: “If you don’t think I’m not gonna call Mike Trout in 2020 to have him come to Philly, you’re crazy."