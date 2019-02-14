CLEARWATER, Fla. — It has been nearly two months since the Phillies dined in Center City with Manny Machado. Nearly five weeks have passed since the team’s brain trust de-boarded a flight in the snow after spending five hours in Las Vegas courting Bryce Harper.
The Phillies were prepared, John Middleton famously said in November, to “be a little stupid” this winter with their spending. The Phillies added several new pieces, but both of the superstars who have defined this offseason are nowhere to be found in Clearwater.
The Phillies, general manager Matt Klentak said, have “not been bored this offseason.” The Phillies are a better team than the one that finished last season. He signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen and relief pitcher David Robertson and traded for shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Harper and Machado are still free agents, and nothing seems imminent that their status will change anytime soon. The Phillies roster has been upgraded, but it would still feel like a disappointment if an offseason that began with “stupid” ended without a superstar.
“I’m really pleased with the fact that I believe that we’ve put our best foot forward with these guys so far. I’m really pleased with the rest of our offseason,” Klentak said Thursday. “That’s why I really want to try to temper the notion that a failure to sign one of these big free agents renders this a bad offseason.
"We’ve had an objectively excellent offseason, in my opinion. That doesn’t mean we’re going to stop trying. We’re going to keep pushing. Our ownership demands nothing less than us continuing to push. We’re comfortable with where we’re at right now, and we’ll just have to play it out.”
The Phillies have as much financial flexibility as any team in baseball. They have a place for either superstar to fit into their lineup. And they have an owner who is clearly motivated to spend. The Phillies said their dinner with Machado and meeting with Harper went well. They should feel good about their chances to start the season with one of them on their roster.
The chances of that happening, Klentak said, are “hard for me to handicap.” And Klentak won’t let that define his offseason.
“The notion that we hear is that if we fail to sign a big free agent, then it’s a failure of an offseason. I don’t agree with that,” Klentak said. “I’m not trying to throw cold water on the idea that we may still sign a free agent. We are going to continue to explore that market because there are several really good free agents out there. ... We’re going to continue to play it out. I don’t know when some of these guys are going to sign.”