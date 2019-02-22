PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Phillies, days after ramping up their pursuit of Bryce Harper, received a jolt of confidence Friday morning after the Washington Nationals declared themselves out of the race for the services of the free-agent superstar.
Nationals owner Mark Lerner told NBC Sports Washington that the team does not expect to bring back Harper. The Phillies, according to a source, continue to feel confident they will sign Harper.
“We've moved on,” Lerner said. “As I said back then and we had to. There was no way we could wait around. Bryce, I'm sure will make his decision hopefully in the next few days, but we've filled out our roster and like I said, we wish him nothing but the best."
The Phillies, motivated after being outbid earlier this week by San Diego for Manny Machado, intensified their negotiations with Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, as they are driven in their offseason goal to sign one of the two stars.
And the market continues to move in their favor. If the Nationals, considered the favorite to land Harper when the offseason began, are out, that would leave the San Francisco Giants as the Phillies’ clearest competitor. The White Sox, according to Chicago radio station 670 The Score, are not pursuing Harper after they failed to sign Manny Machado.
The Giants are tentative about signing Harper to a long-term deal, and it continues to seem unlikely that Harper and Boras would accept a short-term contract. The Phillies now see themselves as the favorite.
The Nationals offered Harper a 10-year contract worth $300 million at the end of last season. It was the same value that Machado earned this week from San Diego. Harper turned down the deal, and the Nationals signed lefthander Patrick Corbin to a six-year, $140 million contract. It was hard to imagine that Washington had the money to add Harper.
“I have no clue at this point what they’re up to,” Lerner said of Harper and Boras. “We really haven’t heard from them in a couple months.”