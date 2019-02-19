CLEARWATER, Fla. — It’ll be Bryce Harper or bust for the Phillies.
Manny Machado, one of the two superstars the Phillies coveted this offseason, agreed to a record-setting contract with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report by ESPN. The move puts the onus on Phillies general manager Matt Klentak to land Harper.
The Phillies hosted Machado at Citizens Bank Park in December, and it had been long thought that he was the superstar the team preferred. Klentak and team president Andy MacPhail were in Baltimore when the Orioles drafted Machado. They tried to land him last summer at the trade deadline and were enamored by his defense at third base, a much-more premium position than Harper’s spot in right field.
But they ultimately were unable to outbid San Diego’s offer of $300 million over 10 years, according to MLB.com. The deal is the largest free-agent contract in the history of American professional sports. Machado’s deal also includes an opt-out after Year 5.
The Phillies, as they waited this winter for Harper and Machado, upgraded their team by trading for shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto and signing reliever David Robertson and outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The Phillies, Klentak said, had an “objectively excellent offseason.”
“The notion that we hear is that if we fail to sign a big free agent, then it’s a failure of an offseason. I don’t agree with that,” Klentak said.
Klentak is right. The team entered spring training with a clearly upgraded roster from the one that collapsed at the end of last season. “Failure” is a strong word. But there is no denying that it would an objectively disappointing offseason if the Phillies do not land Harper or Machado.
They kept their payroll low for four straight seasons, shedding salary with an eye on this winter. And Tuesday, they watched one of their targets go elsewhere. Now, their sights are set solely on Harper.