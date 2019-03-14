MLB announced Thursday that, starting in 2020, the active roster will increase from 25 to 26 players and that all pitchers must pitch to either a minimum of three batters or the end of a half-inning before being relieved. The minimum placement period for the injured list, formerly known as the disabled list, will increase from 10 to 15 days, and rosters will expand in September to just 28 players instead of 40.