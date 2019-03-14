The one-out reliever will have had a longer run than baseball’s pitch clock, but both are being virtually eliminated in a series of rule changes introduced by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.
MLB announced Thursday that, starting in 2020, the active roster will increase from 25 to 26 players and that all pitchers must pitch to either a minimum of three batters or the end of a half-inning before being relieved. The minimum placement period for the injured list, formerly known as the disabled list, will increase from 10 to 15 days, and rosters will expand in September to just 28 players instead of 40.
The league and union both said they “will meet and discuss a renegotiation and extension of the Basic Agreement,” which is set to expire after the 2021 season.
For this season, the league agreed to not implement the pitch timer that was introduced this spring and eliminated August waiver trades, choosing to have just one trade deadline, July 31. League officials shortened inning breaks by five seconds and reduced mound visits from six to five.
MLB also altered the All-Star Game voting process by having a “primary round” in which fans vote on players, with the top three vote-getters at each position moving on to an “election day.” The winners of a one-day runoff will then be deemed All-Star starters.