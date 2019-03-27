Maikel Franco will start opening day for the Phillies at third base and bat eighth Thursday. Franco once was considered one of the young, budding stars of the franchise, so it shows how much deeper the lineup is if Franco is batting so low.
“He has some success in the eight hole and makes our lineup really deep,” manager Gabe Kapler said during Tuesday’s media availability at Citizens Bank Park.
It’s not the biggest sample size, but in 59 career plate appearances in the No. 8 spot, Franco, 26, has a .308/.390/.462 slash line with two home runs and nine RBIs.
Kapler also likes the matchup of Franco against Thursday’s Atlanta Braves starter, Julio Teheran. In 34 career plate appearances against the Braves right-hander, Franco is batting .303 with two doubles and one RBI.
It appears that when he plays, Franco could be hitting eighth a lot.
“He has given us 25 home runs and has the capability of driving in 80-plus runs every year [hitting] before the pitcher,” Kapler said of Franco. “It is a pretty advantageous position to be in and makes our lineup deep and strong.”
In the last three seasons, Franco has hit .250 and averaged 24 home runs, 77 RBIs, and a .730 OPS.
Kapler says he has the right to change his mind, but the lineup that he used in Monday’s final exhibition game against Tampa Bay appears to be how he will go in the opener. Here is that lineup, minus the pitcher’s spot.
Andrew McCutchen, LF
Jean Segura, SS
Bryce Harper, RF
Rhys Hoskins, 1B
J.T. Realmuto, C
Odubel Herrera, CF
Cesar Hernandez, 2B
Maikel Franco, 3B
With an offense that is expected to be vastly improved, Nola was asked about the potential of the expected additional run support he could receive this year.
“It should be pretty good, but for us pitchers, we still are going to stay focused no matter what the score of the games is,” said Nola, who was 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA last year. “There are no guarantees, until you step on the field and compete and show everybody.”
According to ESPN, Nola last year received 3.79 runs per start, which ranked 53rd among MLB starters.
If anybody has a handle on the National League East, it is Harper, who has played in the division his entire career. He is in his eighth season and played his first seven with Washington.
"The NL East is a juggernaut,” Harper said. “I played in it the last seven years. It has been tough each year.”
He then ran down the contenders.
“The Nationals are going to be really good. The Mets have a great pitching staff, good pitching depth. The Braves, also,” he said. “So our first five games are against two NL East opponents and we will see where we are at the first month, and if we can win each month and have more wins than losses each month, then we will be right where we want to be going into September and see where we are at.”
After opening with a three-game home series vs. the Braves, the Phillies will travel for a two-game set in Washington beginning Tuesday.