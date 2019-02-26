Working out in a Marlton gym in the offseason, Abbott gained 30 pounds -- “without steroids” -- and hired sports psychologist Ken Ravizza. But he hurt his elbow in spring training and developed a second injury when he came back too soon. He spent the pennant-winning ’93 season at Scranton, broke down in ’94 after signing to play in Japan, pitched 28 innings with the ’95 Phillies, four with the ’96 Angels, and was done.