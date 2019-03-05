“It means a lot to me,” Realmuto said after going 1-for-2 with a walk and catching Aaron Nola and Nick Pivetta in the Phillies’ 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. “For a guy with that pedigree and that type of ballplayer to think of me as his favorite player is awesome. We’ve had some good battles playing against each other over the years. He’s always been one of my favorite guys to compete against. We got to know each other well over the years. Definitely excited to work with him.”