Some more free education: Daulton had nine knee surgeries during his career and still managed to play 14 seasons, finishing his last one with Realmuto’s former team, the Marlins. In a matter of two months, he became a leader for the Marlins’ first world championship team. But it was his time in Philadelphia during and after his career that made Daulton so beloved. He was on the brink of being banished from the city and possibly even the game in his late 20s, but he hung on and rebounded to make three All-Star appearances and two World Series appearances. The even more impressive battle came against brain cancer earlier in this decade.