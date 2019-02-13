“I think it will help,” Realmuto said on Tuesday after being given his No. 10 Phillies jersey at Spectrum Field. “I felt like some of my issues in Marlins Park were that I knew it was so big and sometimes maybe I tried to do a little too much and got out of my strengths, muscle up and try to hit the ball too far which over time can really create problems. I think just being able to play in a park that is more hitter-friendly will give me more confidence, and I’ll try not to do too much and just take things as they come and that will help me out tremendously.”