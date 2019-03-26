Around here, maybe the appropriate parallel for whom Middleton has become is Ed Snider, who in the NHL’s pre-salary-cap era seemed to regard each offseason as his own personal challenge to win. Chris Gratton, Jeremy Roenick, Danny Briere, Ilya Bryzgalov: Some of those splashy acquisitions worked better than others, but there was never a doubt about what Snider’s aim was. He wanted to win a Stanley Cup — tomorrow, if such a thing were possible — and the sight of him sitting at a dais after a major free-agent signing or, eventually and always, a coaching change served as an easy and unnecessary reminder of who was in charge of the Flyers’ fortunes.