The Phillies, once they learned their first Sunday game of the season would be pushed to prime-time on national television, began to rethink their rotation.
Aaron Nola, of course, would start on opening day. That was obvious. But who was best equipped, the Phillies wondered, for the spotlight that came with ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. That question ultimately led the Phillies to Jake Arrieta, who delivered under the spotlight but in a different style than the Phillies may have expected.
Arrieta did not have his best command but still gutted out six innings. The Phillies shuffled their rotation by pitching Nick Pivetta on Saturday to allow Arrieta to start Sunday. Arrieta allowed just one run on three hits and struck out six. But Arrieta walked six batters and just 55 of his 104 pitches were strikes. Arrieta may not have dominated under the bright spotlight, but he gave the Phillies what they needed.
“We thought Sunday Night Baseball comes with a lot of demands. It comes with demands on your time. There’s just a lot of stuff going on at the ballpark,” Kapler said. “It’s a huge spotlight and really this was about getting Jake that Sunday Night Baseball start. And we knew Nick could handle the Braves on the second game of the season. And it was probably designed mostly to line Jake up for the third start of the season and Sunday Night Baseball.”
Arrieta worked this offseason on refining his delivery as he wanted to rediscover the armslot he had so much success with during his time with the Cubs. But it was hard to glean any progress from a a season-opening start that featured chilled temperatures and swirling winds. Arrieta did not have his best stuff, but he had enough.
In three seasons before joining the Phillies, David Robertson had allowed an earned run in consecutive appearances just four times. So it was a bit auspicious when he began the season by yielding runs in both of his first two outings.
In a bullpen without roles, Robertson started the season as one of Kapler’s first choices for big outs. He pitched the eighth inning on opening day and recorded the final three outs of the season’s second game. And Robertson was tagged for runs in both of them. But Kapler said a shaky start has not altered his trust in the pitcher the Phillies spent $23 million on this winter.
“Just some misses that are a bit uncharacteristic and those misses are going to go away,” Kapler said. “The first two outings have not been his best outings. Had those two outings come in the middle of July, they would be unnoticed. They would be brushed to the side. He’s going to be very successful as a back-end-of-our-bullpen contributor. My feeling is that I have no concerns at all about David and his upcoming production.”
The Phillies used the same starting lineup in each of the first three games. Gabe Kapler said the team is examining ways to simulate game action for their bench players who may not see steady play with Kapler rolling out a consistent lineup. … The Phillies are off Monday before opening a two-game series Tuesday in Washington. Zach Eflin starts the first game against Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola starts Wednesday afternoon against Anibal Sanchez.