Projected Phillies roster 2019

Rhys Hoskins 1B "Age: 26 | B/T: R/R | .249"

Hoskins was the only real power threat in the lineup last season as he hit 34 homers, the most for a Phillies player since 2009. He now will bat in the middle of Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto. It will be difficult to pitch around him. Hoskins is not just a slugger but a refined hitter as 15 of his homers came with two strikes, which was the third most in the National League. He’s bat should be aided by the comfort of returning to first base.