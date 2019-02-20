“Sometimes in your career, bad moments need to happen,” Neris said. “When you come back, you tell yourself who you really are. Every time, you come in and you’re doing well, sometimes you forget who you are. You never say life is easy, and baseball is the same thing. What I take from last year’s bad moments is to be positive every single time that I come to the field. Try to do well and prepare my body, work hard, and wait for the good moments. You pass the bad times and the good moments will come.”