CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Gabe Kapler knew the end of his playing career was near almost a decade ago when he walked through the Tampa Bay Rays dugout to grab the attention of one of the younger players.
It was around the fourth or fifth inning, Sean Rodriguez recalled, when Kapler would be at his side, pointing Rodriguez to look to the opponent’s bullpen, observe who was warming up, and then figure out when he would be called on as a pinch-hitter.
Kapler, then in the final year of his playing career, was a veteran sage in 2010 for a young Rays team, working to spread the detailed routine he built his 12-year career on.
Nine years later, the two are reunited. Kapler as the second-year Phillies manager and Rodriguez as a veteran player working to keep his career going. This spring training with the Phillies, Rodriguez has assumed the role he once watched Kapler fill.
“Just simple conversations like that were awesome,” Rodriguez said. “Watching him go about his business the way he did at the end of his career and I was at the beginning of my career. He was at that point in his career where he was [wanted to] pour just as much knowledge into his teammates as he could. I can’t say it didn’t help me tremendously to continue to extend my career ...”
Rodriguez, 33, was in just his third major-league season when he crossed paths in the dugout with Kapler. He has since carved out a career as a utility player, playing parts of 11 big-league seasons and spending time at every position except pitcher and catcher. It is a career that almost mirrors the path of Kapler, who was predominantly an outfielder but filled various roles as he played for six teams.
And it was a career, Rodriguez said, that Kapler helped prepare him for.
“It was nothing but information and knowledge to be gained from him as opposed to ‘Oh, he’s just going to ride me and make me understand that there’s a respect factor and a lot that has to be earned in this game.’ I get that aspect, too, but there’s so many more comfortable ways you can have that conversation with young guys,” Rodriguez said.
“If you have a clubhouse with 25 guys, I don’t care if you have zero days or 20 years, we’re all in there trying to do one thing and one thing only: win the game. The minute we lose sight of that, it becomes more individualized.”
The Phillies invited Rodriguez to spring training on a minor-league deal, but he has a shot to make the team. The Phillies plan to have just four bench spots, but Rodriguez could win one as a utility player if he does not start the season at triple A, which is where he has spent most of the last two seasons. He is one of the oldest players this spring for a team that spent time last season as the youngest in baseball.
“What I remember about Sean is that he’s tough as nails. Now he’s bringing that tough-as-nails approach to the ball club,” Kapler said. “Did you see his T-shirt? It says ‘Grind.’ That’s exactly who he is. He’s a grinder.
"One of the things that stood out to me back then and still stands out to me now is the way he stands in at second base on a double-play turn. He’s fearless. It doesn’t matter who’s on his back. Absolutely fearless. One of the reasons we were excited about signing Sean is because I think he brought a level of fearlessness and toughness to camp that we needed.”
It’s interesting, Kapler said, that Rodriguez is now at the point of his career that Kapler was when they first met. Managing a former teammate? That’s surreal, Kapler said.
Rodriguez arrived at spring training two weeks ago with four different gloves tucked inside his bag. He is ready to play any position needed, but perhaps the position the Phillies need him to play the most is the one Kapler played in the dugout nine years ago with the Rays.
“My first day here, he came up to me and said, ‘Man, nine years go by real fast.’ I said, ‘Jeez. That’s a long time.’ I respect the guy,” Rodriguez said. “I’m not going to lie, I came in here with my guard up. Let me see if he’s still going to be the same guy he was as a player now that he’s a manager.
"So far, so good. He hasn’t changed. I know there’s a business side to it, but so far, I see the same guy that I’ve come to love and respect.”