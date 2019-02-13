“I think that we’re going to have some boundaries in the clubhouse … that are a little bit stronger,” the manager said. “Last year, I stressed that we wanted players to be able to be themselves and to be celebrated for who they were, and we’re going to continue to stress that. And at the same time, we’re going to implement systems and processes and boundaries that make it clear that we are here to work every single day. Spring training is going to be a jumping-off point for that. Everything we are going to do is going to have a higher level of intensity. Our attention to detail is going to be stronger and there are going to be some boundaries put into place. Not that I’m going to implement a set of rules different from what we had last year, but I will say that we are going to raise the bar for the behavior across the board.”