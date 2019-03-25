“One of the things that was difficult was, he fell behind in counts. ... We’re trying to put it all together with Vinny. We want him to establish a four-seam fastball at the top of the zone. We want him to get ahead. As he eased into the game, you saw some of the 95s and 96s flash. We want to see that from the jump. ... Even in a 2-0 count, I’m throwing you a fastball even if the last one got hit for a double. Layer on top of that: When I’m in an 0-2 count, I don’t need to be perfect and work into a 3-2 count to punch you out. I can throw you a couple of fastballs, and when you’re defensive in that 0-2 count, you might swing and miss a little bit earlier. I really believe it’s a mentality for Vince.”