The Phillies have lost another player to injury, as second baseman Cesar Hernandez suffered a hip injury earlier this week while running the bases.
The injury, which an MRI revealed to be a Grade 1 flexor strain in his right hip, will keep Hernandez out for an undisclosed time. Manager Gabe Kapler said the team does not yet have a timetable for his return. Hernandez, Kapler said, “felt some tightness” while running Monday and had the MRI on Wednesday. The team’s physician checked out Hernandez on Thursday morning.
Hernandez joins outfielder Odubel Herrera (strained hamstring), reliever Tommy Hunter (flexor strain in right arm), and outfielder Roman Quinn (strained oblique) on the shelf. Herrera has made slight progress but has yet to play in a Grapefruit League game. Hunter will be reevaluated next week, and Quinn is expected to miss at least two weeks.
If Hernandez’ injury is long-term, it will open up a chance for Scott Kingery to have an extended chance to play second base. The Phillies, after failing to trade Hernandez this winter, said they would have Kingery move around the diamond as he did last season. But he would be their first option at second base, if needed.
If Kingery entered the starting lineup, it would help the chances of Sean Rodriguez to make the team as a utility player.