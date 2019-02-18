Kapler text Hernandez the night before games last season to see if he wanted a day off, and Hernandez urged the manager to keep him in the lineup. The Phillies monitored Hernandez’ broken foot with a weekly X-ray and determined that the fracture could not worsen if Hernandez played through it. He arrived at spring training with a healed foot, and the Phillies will remember the Hernandez of last season’s first three months as they chart out the season.