It didn’t take long for FanDuel to turn up the excitement on the Bryce Harper news. It put out a line on how many homers he’ll hit this season.
Over 32.5 comes at a price of -130 (wager $13 to win $10).
Under 32.5 has odds of +110 (wager $10 to win $11).
Shortly after the news broke that baseball’s most coveted free agent had signed with the Phillies, legal bookies around the country were adjusting odds.
The moves weren’t prohibitive, however. The Phillies’ projected win total at SugarHouse and Parx, for example, went from 87 wins to 88.5.
“The speculation that he might sign was factored into the lines already,” said Evan Davis, vice president and general counsel for SugarHouse. “Now that he has signed, we do expect to see some additional movement [however]."
World Series odds leaders at Parx/SugarHouse: Yankees 6-1, Red Sox 11-2, Astros 11-2, Dodgers 15-2, Phillies 10-1, Cubs 12-1.
DraftKings, which has a retail operation at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, dropped the Phillies’ World Series odds from 12-1 to 10-1, according to Hal Tendler, the sportsbook manager.
Catching summertime Phillies day games at the Hard Rock’s outside beach bar just became a lot more interesting. Atlantic City’s newest sportsbook, the Hard Rock has the Phils at 5-1 to win the National League pennant and a little less than 2-1 to win the NL East.
The William Hill US locations at Ocean Resort and Tropicana moved their World Series odds down from 14-1 to 10-1 and the Phils’ win total up a little more from 87 to 89.5.
“As a fan, I think it’s a good spot for him,” Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for WHUS, said of Harper. “Good hitter’s park and a team that is close to breaking through.”
The Phillies, who were in first place on Aug. 11 last season, added Harper to an already strong lineup.