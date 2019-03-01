“If Bryce Harper were to be part of our lineup, the sky’s the limit for him. Really no ceiling,” said Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, who couched his comments because the deal is still pending a physical. “We saw what he could do in 2015, arguably one of the best seasons of the last 20 years at the plate. Citizens Bank Park is kind of tailor-made for him to perform. If the reports are true that Bryce Harper is now a Phillie, we would be really excited because of the damage he could do in that ballpark.”