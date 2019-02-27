CLEARWATER, Fla. - The competition for the Phillies to sign Bryce Harper became even stiffer on Wednesday when the team learned that the Giants were the second team in three days to fly to Las Vegas for a meeting with the free-agent.
The Giants, once considered the Phillies’ biggest threat to sign Bryce Harper before seeming to fall out of the race, met on Tuesday with Harper and his agent Scott Boras. The meeting, which was first reported by the San Jose Mercury News, was the team’s second meeting this month with Harper.
The Phillies felt confident last week that they would sign Harper as they were motivated from missing on Manny Machado and knew what the perception would be if the offseason ended without a superstar on their roster. That confidence grew over the weekend owner John Middleton flew his private jet to Vegas for a meeting with Harper and Boras.
The Phillies already believed they would be the highest bidder for Harper. Then the market moved even more in their direction as potential suitors began to fade away.
But that confidence was short-lived. The Phillies learned Monday morning that the Dodgers met Sunday with Harper in Vegas, arriving roughly 24 hours after Middleton had left town. The Phillies, after they began to feel like the only player left at the table, had competition. And that competition grew on Tuesday when the Giants landed in Vegas.
Harper longs to play on the West Coast, but his two California suitors have been thought to be leary of signing him to the decade-long pact that he seeks. Perhaps either the Giants or Dodgers have changed their thinking or Harper has softened his stance in order to play closer to home.
The Phillies are believed to be the team with the willingness to give Harper both the longest deal and the most money, but perhaps the Dodgers and Giants could win Harper’s services by giving him a short-term deal with an overly-high annual value. If so, Harper would not be able to eclipse the $300 million deal Manny Machado signed last week with the Padres or the $260 million extension Nolan Arenado scored from the Rockies.
But, Harper and Boras could claim a victory if his contract carries a higher average annual value than those two megadeals. A three-year deal would allow Harper to become a free agent when he’s 29 years old and just one year after Mike Trout is slated to enter free agency. Harper, if he has to settle for a shorter contract to stay out west, could then try again to set records.
The Phillies still believe they have a chance to land Harper, but their confidence is not nearly as high as it was just a week ago. The Nationals, Padres, and White Sox all seemed to distance themselves last week from the Harper sweepstakes. The Phillies were in the driver’s seat when Middleton’s private jet left Florida for Vegas. But what they did not know was that the Las Vegas airport would be ushering in two more teams, suitors they had believed to be out of the race. The competition has stiffened.