The Phillies still believe they have a chance to land Harper, but their confidence is not nearly as high as it was just a week ago. The Nationals, Padres, and White Sox all seemed to distance themselves last week from the Harper sweepstakes. The Phillies were in the driver’s seat when Middleton’s private jet left Florida for Vegas. But what they did not know was that the Las Vegas airport would be ushering in two more teams, suitors they had believed to be out of the race. The competition has stiffened.