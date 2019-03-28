Bryce Harper, welcome to Philadelphia.
The Phillies’ new superstar set social media ablaze Thursday morning after the team shared a photo of the slugger walking into Citizens Bank Park ahead of the team’s season opener against the Atlanta Braves.
In the photo, Harper is sporting a black T-shirt featuring the Phanatic and Gritty in a Pulp Fiction homage. Wisely, the artist behind the shirt has replaced the handguns featured in the bloody film with weapons more familiar to baseball fans — a hot dog gun and a t-shirt cannon.
NBC Sports Philadelphia caught Harper’s entrance into the ballpark:
The shirt is being sold on Moteefe, an on-demand merchandise store that sets limited edition deadlines on its products. According to the listing, sale of the shirt ends on Sunday, with men’s shirts selling for $18 and women’s shirts selling for $19.
The shirt is just the most recent example of Harper’s enthusiastic efforts to connect with Phillies fans ahead of his highly anticipated debut with the team. In an Instagram post earlier this week, Harper cited the Liberty Bell and Chase Utley, and alluded to an urban legend regarding Nick Foles’ unmentionables.
“I’m gonna grow my family in this city ... I can’t wait to be part of the Phillies for a long period of time,” Harper said during his introductory press conference earlier this month. “I want to be part of this organization, I don’t want to go anywhere else. I want to be part of this family, this Philly nation. Through the bumps, the bruises, the good the bad, I want to be here.”
