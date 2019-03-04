When Thome signed the richest deal in Phillies history in December 2002, for six years and $85 million, there was a months-long crescendo. The Phillies drew more than 2.25 million to Veterans Stadium in 2003, an increase of 641,481 over 2002 -- almost 40 percent. In 2004, when they moved into Citizens Bank Park, they drew more than 3.25 million. That was another increase, of almost 44 percent.