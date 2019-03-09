CLEARWATER, Fla. — A week after he wore a Phillies jersey for the first time, Bryce Harper will make his anticipated spring-training debut on Saturday afternoon at Spectrum Field.
Harper will be the team’s designated hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. Manager Gabe Kapler said Harper is expected to receive one or two at-bats on Saturday. He will play right field on Monday in Clearwater against Tampa Bay.
Saturday’s game — which could set an attendance record at Spectrum Field — begins at 1:05 p.m. and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia with the radio broadcast by WIP-FM.
The Phillies introduced Harper last Saturday at a news conference on top of the first-base dugout after he signed the richest contract in the history of American team sports. After missing the start of spring training, Harper spent the week working to catch up as he took batting practice and played in simulated games to ready himself to play in a Grapefruit League game.
Harper said he would like to have 40 or 45 at-bats before the start of the regular season. The Phillies will have the chance to get him close to that mark before leaving Florida.
“He’s been so focused in what appears to be low-pressure situations. There’s one other guy who I’ve seen take things so seriously like a live batting-practice session on a backfield against minor-league pitching and that’s Clayton Kershaw,” Kapler said. “Clayton Kershaw will go down on a rehab assignment and he’s pitching in that contest like its Game Seven of the World Series. No lack of intensity, same focus and Bryce is kind of similarly wired. I’m excited to see what he looks like in his first spring-training game.”
» READ MORE: Why Bryce Harper could fit in well in South Philly