“He’s been so focused in what appears to be low-pressure situations. There’s one other guy who I’ve seen take things so seriously like a live batting-practice session on a backfield against minor-league pitching and that’s Clayton Kershaw,” Kapler said. “Clayton Kershaw will go down on a rehab assignment and he’s pitching in that contest like its Game Seven of the World Series. No lack of intensity, same focus and Bryce is kind of similarly wired. I’m excited to see what he looks like in his first spring-training game.”