But, this is also as manageable and calculated a risk as a team can possibly take on a contract of this length. For luxury-tax purposes, it will count as a $25.4-million charge in each of the 13 seasons of the deal. That means, in any given season, it will have less of an impact on the team’s ability to spend than the extension that Nolan Arenado just signed with the Rockies ($32.5 million), or the mega deal that Manny Machado just signed with the Padres ($30 million). Among current deals, it ranks just 12th in terms of average annual value. Even with Harper’s salary, the Phillies should enter next offseason with their entire current lineup, their top three starters, and their top two relievers at a combined total of less than $150 million, leaving upward of $50 million to fill out the rest of the roster before running up against the luxury tax.