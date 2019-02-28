CLEARWATER, Fla. - It was just another Thursday afternoon in spring training as the Phillies played out the string of a rather dull Grapefruit League game against the Baltimore Orioles.
And then the phones began buzzing.
“We had some fans behind us who were sharing moment by moment tweets with us,” Gabe Kapler said when asked how he found out the Phillies had signed Bryce Harper. “Literally four fans right behind where we were sitting were telling us terms and who was tweeting what. We were like ‘Who is making the reports?’ We had to make sure that this person is credible.”
The rest of that 5-5 tie with Baltimore became even less significant. The Phillies signed Harper to a 13-year deal worth $330 million.
Here’s what his new manager and some new teammates had to say:
“It’s good to not answer the questions anymore,” Aaron Nola said. “It’s exciting. It’s really exciting for all of us. He’s a superstar. Our team is already better without him. But now that we got him, it takes it up a notch.”