As you can imagine, there are a lot of opinions about Bryce Harper’s historic 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies.
Among national hosts and pundits, the most down on the deal were Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon, the longtime hosts of ESPN’s popular Pardon the Interruption. Kornheiser’s apprehension is understandable — he’s a Washington Nationals fan and admitted the one place he didn’t want to see Harper sign was the Phillies.
But Wilbon seemed upset not just at the contract, but at Harper’s decision to commit to playing for more than a decade in Philadelphia.
“The Phillies aren’t even any good year after year, he’s going to get booed within three months,” Wilbon predicted. “How could he be happy going to Philadelphia?”
After leaving the Nationals, where he’s been a superstar for the past seven seasons, Harper and the Phillies will play 10 games at Nationals Park (beginning with a two-game series on April 2), where he’s bound to hear some boos from the hometown crowd.
“Everyone’s going to boo him,” Kornheiser said.
“Are you going to boo?” Wilbon asked.
“Everyone. I’m part of everyone,” Kornheiser responded.
On Thursday morning, 94.1 WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi — like many on Philly sports talk radio — was done with Harper, writing off the six-time all star after the San Francisco Giants entered the fray.
Cataldi told listeners he was forming the "Dirty 70″ (a nod to the “Dirty 30” he formed to boo Donovan McNabb after he was drafted by the Eagles in 1999 ) whom he would bring to Harper’s first game against the Phillies.
“When he returns to Philly as an opponent, he will be receive our full wrath with a boo like nothing he has ever heard. Believe it,” Cataldi said.
On Friday morning, Cataldi had a dramatic change of heart, telling listeners he was retracting everything he said about the superstar the morning before, calling the show “a celebration of an absolutely astounding event.”
“I was only saying that as a threat to him,” Cataldi said Friday morning. “He clearly heard it, and made the right decision.”
ESPN Radio host Will Cain didn’t appear too pleased with the deal, claiming the Phillies “money whipped” Harper into signing with the team after talking with an upbeat caller named Mike from Philadelphia.
“You money whipped him, but it took you a month and a half to money whip him. That’s embarrassing for you,” an angry Cain said. “And it doesn’t portend well for your relationship.”
Cain also felt the need to take some shots at the city.
“By the way, this is Philadelphia we’re talking about here,” Cain said. “I’m sure they’re going to cheer for the next 13 years for Bryce Harper."
Cain also had a response to Phillies fans who mercilessly went after his rant on Twitter.
Speaking of sour grapes, NBC Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd — a longtime Nationals fans — ended Thursday’s MTP Daily expressing his frustration at Harper’s ultimate destination.
“Dude, Philly? Philly? Seriously? They will never love you the way Washington would’ve loved you,” Todd said. “Anyway, I hope you enjoy third place.”
“If the next seven seasons of Harper’s career are anything close to the first seven, the Phillies will have bought themselves six consecutive chances at another World Series, and $25.4 million a year will seem like a more-than-reasonable price to pay to watch a sure-fire Hall of Famer play out the twilight of his career.”
“Harper will sell tickets. He’ll sell jerseys. Harper, a Mormon, doesn’t drink booze, but he’ll sell lots of very expensive beers. Citizens Bank Park, once a standing-room-only party every night, has become a midsummer mausoleum. Harper will turn it back into an ATM for John Middleton and the other Phillies owners, as Thome and Howard once did.”
“The things he has done before the age of 26 are almost always achieved only by guys on their way to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. And, now, you have a chance to watch Bryce Harper as he enters his prime. You have a chance to see him hit his 200th, 300th, 400th, and maybe even his 500th home run.”