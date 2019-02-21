The Phillies’ confidence is increased by a market for Harper that appears to be thinning. Their biggest challenger could be San Francisco, but the Giants appear leery of a long-term deal. MLB.com reported Wednesday that a return to Washington was unlikely as the Nationals “have no plans” to sign Harper to a deal comparable to the one Machado scored. The Padres were in on Harper, but their deal with Machado likely takes them out of the race. The White Sox said a $300 million contract for Machado “wasn’t feasible to us” and they are not expected to be motivated to spend on Harper.