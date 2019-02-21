CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies, according to a source, are confident they will sign Bryce Harper as they have ramped up their negotiations with the outfielder after being motivated by losing out on Manny Machado.
The Phillies began the offseason with the expectation that they would sign either Harper or Machado. That expectation, according to the source, has not changed.
The contract the Padres gave Machado — $300 million over 10 years — proved too costly for the Phillies, with general manager Matt Klentak saying it “exceeded our valuation and sometimes you have to be willing to walk away.”
Scott Boras, Harper’s agent, is set on getting his client a bigger deal than the one Machado got. The Phillies are well aware, and they will be much more reluctant this time to walk away, knowing what the public perception will be if they end the offseason without either free agent.
» BOB BROOKOVER: Signing Bryce Harper will help Phils win on field and among fans
Harper, who does not turn 27 until October, would not only provide the Phillies with star power but would give them a needed lefthanded threat in their lineup. Plus, his track record at Citizens Bank Park makes it tempting to imagine what he could do with a full slate of home games in South Philly. Harper’s 14 homers at Citizens Bank Park are tied among active visiting players in the history of the hitter-friendly ballpark. His .930 OPS is the sixth-highest all time among visitors.
The Phillies’ confidence is increased by a market for Harper that appears to be thinning. Their biggest challenger could be San Francisco, but the Giants appear leery of a long-term deal. MLB.com reported Wednesday that a return to Washington was unlikely as the Nationals “have no plans” to sign Harper to a deal comparable to the one Machado scored. The Padres were in on Harper, but their deal with Machado likely takes them out of the race. The White Sox said a $300 million contract for Machado “wasn’t feasible to us” and they are not expected to be motivated to spend on Harper.
The Phillies, days after losing out on Machado, appear to be in the driver’s seat to land Harper. They revamped their roster this offseason by adding Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson. The Phillies improved, but so did the rest of the National League East. Harper is enough for the Phillies to enter the season as division favorites.
» PHILLIES PODCAST: The writers look at the Phillies situation after Manny Machado’s decision