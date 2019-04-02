PointsBet is a pretty creative sports betting app in New Jersey. Among the featured offerings tonight is a link headlined “Bryce Is Back.”
But rather than quickly diving into the odds of Bryce Harper hitting a home run (which is +200) or even two-plus homers (which is a paltry +400), take a look at the total bases props they have up instead.
The odds of Harper accumulating 4+ total bases tonight pays +275. His odds of 7+ total bases is +1300. Rather than play the home runs prop, it’s more lucrative to play total bases. Plus, bettors get rewarded when Harper singles, doubles or triples.
A quick scan of the local apps yields some unique props. One wager not found was whether Harper would get hit by a pitch. Boy, that would ratchet up the tension just a tad.
>>Will there be a gran slam? Yes +1000, No -5000.
>>Max Scherzer to record 10 or more strikeouts: +108. Handle with care. Even though Scherzer struck out 12 Mets on Opening Day, rain is in the forecast.
>>Will Jean Segura steal a base? Yes +425.
>>Over/under on home runs. Over 4 is -108, Under 4 is -112.
>>First inning runs: None -125, One run +340, Two or more +230.
>>Will the Nationals bat in the bottom of the 9th inning? Yes +100. No -122.
>>Bryce Harper to homer AND Phillies win game: +1100
The same prop is offered for Rhys Hoskins (+1100), Andrew McCutchen (+1550), Maikel Franco (+1450), J.T. Realmuto (+1600), Odubel Herrera (+1900).
>>Zach Eflin strikeout total is 4.5. Over is +115. Under is -143.
>>After 3 innings, Phillies to lead is +210, Washington to lead is +110. Game is tied +245.
>>Phils to win and over 7.5 runs (for both teams) is +450.
>>Phils to win and under 7.5 runs is +370.
>>Nationals to win and over 7.5 runs is +210.
>>Nationals to win and under 7.5 runs is +165.
Number with underdog plays (lines with +) indicates amount won if $100 is wagered. Number with favorite plays (lines with -) indicates amount needed to wager to win $100.