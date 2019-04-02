PointsBet is a pretty creative sports betting app in New Jersey. Among the featured offerings tonight is a link headlined “Bryce Is Back.”

But rather than quickly diving into the odds of Bryce Harper hitting a home run (which is +200) or even two-plus homers (which is a paltry +400), take a look at the total bases props they have up instead.

The odds of Harper accumulating 4+ total bases tonight pays +275. His odds of 7+ total bases is +1300. Rather than play the home runs prop, it’s more lucrative to play total bases. Plus, bettors get rewarded when Harper singles, doubles or triples.

A quick scan of the local apps yields some unique props. One wager not found was whether Harper would get hit by a pitch. Boy, that would ratchet up the tension just a tad.

PointsBet

>>Will there be a gran slam? Yes +1000, No -5000.

>>Max Scherzer to record 10 or more strikeouts: +108. Handle with care. Even though Scherzer struck out 12 Mets on Opening Day, rain is in the forecast.

>>Will Jean Segura steal a base? Yes +425.

FanDuel

>>Over/under on home runs. Over 4 is -108, Under 4 is -112.

>>First inning runs: None -125, One run +340, Two or more +230.

>>Will the Nationals bat in the bottom of the 9th inning? Yes +100. No -122.

DraftKings

>>Bryce Harper to homer AND Phillies win game: +1100

The same prop is offered for Rhys Hoskins (+1100), Andrew McCutchen (+1550), Maikel Franco (+1450), J.T. Realmuto (+1600), Odubel Herrera (+1900).

>>Zach Eflin strikeout total is 4.5. Over is +115. Under is -143.

>>After 3 innings, Phillies to lead is +210, Washington to lead is +110. Game is tied +245.

Parx/SugarHouse

>>Phils to win and over 7.5 runs (for both teams) is +450.

>>Phils to win and under 7.5 runs is +370.

>>Nationals to win and over 7.5 runs is +210.

>>Nationals to win and under 7.5 runs is +165.

Money lines and run lines
Phils ML
Phils (+1.5 runs)
Nationals ML
Nationals (-1.5 runs)
Parx/SugarHouse
+160
-141
-195
+116
Caesars
+168
-135
-183
+115
FanDuel
+160
-138
-186
+118
playMGM
+170
-135
-200
+115
DraftKings
+160
-137
-190
+118
PointsBet
+160
-140
-191
+121
William Hill
+170
-140
-190
+120

Number with underdog plays (lines with +) indicates amount won if $100 is wagered. Number with favorite plays (lines with -) indicates amount needed to wager to win $100.