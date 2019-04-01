Bryce Harper said in spring training that he expects to get booed at every visiting ballpark.
But what about the ballpark that he called home for seven years, the ballpark where he appeared in four playoff series? What about Nationals Park?
The Phillies head on their first road trip of the season to face division rival Washington on Tuesday night. How will the star be received?
Matt Breen and Scott Lauber discuss that point and more on the latest episode of Extra Innings, our podcast about all things Phillies.
Harper’s endeared himself to Phillies fans with his Phanatic cleats, his huge home runs and elaborate outfield bows.
And the team itself is actually the best in baseball (really!), and has proved its lineup is deadly. What kind of statement did they make with the sweep of the Braves to open the season?
