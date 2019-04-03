It was evident in the right-field stands just how much vitriol his old fans were harboring. Seven fans in the front row wore white T-shirts spelling out “TRAITOR.” There were posters of Harper depicted as Benedict Arnold and a sign that said “PARDON PAPELBON,” a reference to the former Phillies closer who tried to strangle Harper when they were Nationals teammates. Each fly ball to right landed in Harper’s glove with an ovation of boos. He was even jeered when he handed a baseball to a fan after catching the last out of the fourth inning.