It’s what Harper and Hoskins could do together in a lineup that makes Phillies fans so intrigued. Hoskins hit 34 home runs in his first full season and 40 or more seems possible. Harper hit 42 home runs when he won the MVP award in 2015 and has averaged 32 home runs per year in seven seasons. Phillies fans have dreamt all winter about Harper hitting from the left side followed by Hoskins hitting from the right side. Add in all the other additions and the Phillies should have a lineup that even Charlie Manuel could love.